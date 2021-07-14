Last week I wrote how efficient Sumter County was when they replied to a question about when an intersection would get a red light. They get an A+ for timeliness and completeness.
This week, in comparison, we’ll discuss the city of Mount Dora, whose grade is at the bottom of the class.
I start with this note from a reader:
“David, I wish to introduce you to a Mount Dora Fairy Tale that will cost Mount Dora citizens a bundle with not much results.
Remember the area of Mount Dora is about 5.7 square miles with lake area of just over 2 square miles.
The elected officials have approved the 20-million plus interest for three stations to improve service and ISO rating.
If you look at the ISO rating requirements you will discover it is based on water and response time among others.
Therefore training, training, training is the key for improvement of service.
The fire department’s horse and pony show sold the elected officials a fairy tale and they bit. Of course, there is two sides to every story but I am unable to get an answer from either the fire department of our elected officials.
The last time I heard about bringing acreage into the city Eustis won out with a lower tax rate.
What do you think as a businessman, me for one I hold my nose.” A (April 1)
I asked the city about this email. Over the next week the city responded that they had talked with this gentleman numerous times, but he was not satisfied with their answers.
The city also sent me their long-term strategic plan for the fire department which I read.
On April 13 I wrote the following to the city:
“I have a suggestion. Our readers have lots of questions about their fire department as you all have noted in the [planning] materials you sent me.
You also created a task force with a budget of $10,000, with two people assigned to do community outreach.
Why don’t we do this?
Why doesn’t the fire department write a monthly column that comes out the last week of the month of about 500-600 words and tell folks what you are doing? At the end, please put, ‘Send us your questions and we’ll try to answer them in a future column.’
A lay person simply cannot understand a budget this big for a town this small. You have sent material for me to interpret and try to explain to the public. I am willing to do that but it would be far better to have the fire department’s voice in the paper once a month.”
On the same day, April 13, I got the following response from the city. “I have several big projects I need to finish today then I am off until Monday. Chief Griner is also out of town. I will talk this over with the Mayor, who, by charter, is the official spokesperson for the City.”
I wrote back, “Thanks. I’d like the Mayor to do a similar column.“
And then … nothing. No reply of any kind. After waiting six weeks (May 28), I wrote the city with some questions about the fire department I thought the average person would like to know.
The same day the city of Mount Dora responded,
“We have received your request and will respond as soon as possible.”
From May 28 till June 24, nothing from the city. Then, on June 24, I received an email with copies of all their correspondence with A, fire department reviews and some answers to questions.
As you can tell, the response time from the city of Mount Dora was not great. The response time from the city receives a D+ compared to other local governments. Next week, whether the city’s correspondence solved the layman’s question: Why does a small town like Mount Dora spend so much on a fire department?
Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.