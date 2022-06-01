In a continuation of our two-part series on wildlife rescues, this article describes the need for more trained people to help distressed wildlife in Florida.
Do you like to help animals in need? Are you comfortable dealing with scared, upset, hurting animals? Would you like to learn how to rescue and care for wild animals that have found themselves in a predicament they can’t escape?
If you answered yes to any of those questions, you may want to look into the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator program.
Helping wild animals is regulated in the state. In Florida, the FWC issues two types of permits for rescuers: transporters and rehabilitators. Transporters are allowed to keep wildlife up to 24 hours before delivering to a rehabber, according to Claudia Labbé, who volunteers in Sumter County as a wildlife rescuer and transporter.
“Keeping any sick, injured, orphaned, or otherwise impaired wildlife beyond the time necessary to transport to a Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator is a violation of Florida law. A Wildlife Rehabilitation permit issued by FWC is required to rehabilitate wildlife, including any care beyond immediate transport of wildlife to a Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator,” the FWC states on its website.
Because of the lack of rehabilitators, Labbé often has to transport animals out of her Sumter County area “because we have no one in our region, so animals need to go farther away, which is challenging,” she said, mentioning driving wildlife to Kissimmee, Crystal River and Weirsdale rehabilitators.
Florida wildlife rescuers like Labbé – many who volunteer to help animals with no financial support – travel throughout the state to collect distressed animals and get them to veterinarians and rehabilitators. According to Labbé, more transporters and rehabilitators are desperately needed in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.
“If anyone out there has had experience in their lives doing wildlife rehab and wishes to do it again, this region’s wildlife needs them,” she said. “We need more locally.”
Rescuing the right way
An added wrinkle to the rescue process is that birds are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issues permits for various activities, including rehabilitation. Everything from songbirds to birds of prey are included in that protection, according to Kim Titterington, who operates the reptile rescue/rehabilitation non-profit Swamp Girl Adventures out of Kissimmee.
Titterington has been involved with wildlife rescue and education since she was 14 years old and today wears a few hats in her wildlife work. In addition to serving as a licensed rehabilitator for reptiles, she also has a sub-permit through a Tampa organization that holds the federal USFWS permit.
Because Titterington doesn’t have the federal permit herself, she works under the group as a transporter to rescue birds and get them to the rehabilitation site across state.
“Say a bald eagle or hawk was injured in Osceola County,” she said, “I am legally allowed to go pick up that animal and transport it. It’s a collaborative effort.
“All birds except turkey, quail and exotics are included in the act,” she added. “Anything that falls under the federal Migratory Bird regulations – you have to have that permit, as well as the state FWC license.”
To become a FWC approved rehabilitator, an individual needs to record 1,000 hours of volunteerism with a permitted rehabilitator over one year.
The rehabber will log and monitor your work with individual animals and sign off on your hours, Labbé said, adding, “The rehabber is liable for that animal, because if that person was not doing well or deliberately harming it or whatever, then their permit is in jeopardy. So, whoever is under their permit has to be carefully observed.”
“Once you have that part done, you have inspections,” Titterington said. “Do you have an incubator? Do you have cages?” The inspection is done to assure the site will be able to provide the necessary care to recovering animals.
Another person helping wildlife is Shellie Gilliam of Lake County, who is working to earn her own FWC permit. Through her sub-permit, she is allowed to transport animals under the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Central Florida, which is based in Christmas, east of Orlando.
Gilliam has rescued everything from an alligator that got caught in a waterski buoy, to baby sandhill cranes and raccoons. She has experience with big cats, too, including a bobcat kitten that was saved last year.
“One of our more heartbreaking rescues was right up at the turnpike on 50 at exit 272 when a construction crew bulldozed a bobcat den, killing all the babies but one. She lost some toes, but we saved her. I rehabilitated her, since she was a month old, until release. Her name was Maxi, after the FWC officer that brought her to us,” Gilliam said in a Facebook Messenger note.
“One of the construction guys called FWC, and Max brought him to us. It’s a shame what all this development does to our animals. This was totally preventable,” she added.
The work is hard, but rewarding. Opening a crate to allow a hawk to once again fly free or returning a turtle to a lake where it was found make the hard work worth it to the people who have dedicated themselves to helping wildlife.
“Rehabilitators are not often thought to be nonprofits relying on donations, as [people] think they are operated and funded by FWC. People also think that transporters are FWC employees, and of course we’re not,” said Labbé, who also is the fundraising/PR chairperson for YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Sumter County. “We’re citizens who want to help protect and save our native wildlife.”
“Most of us hold jobs as well as doing this,” Titterington said. “Some rescue centers built up enough to have staffing and full facilities. But there are very few. You don’t get into it because you think you’re going to get a paycheck at the end of the week. … Most rehabbers are under that same sentiment – they’re doing it to help the animals. They’re doing it out of the kindness of their hearts and making that sacrifice. It’s not easy.”
If you need to locate someone to help with an animal in need, the FWC publishes permitted rehabilitators and transporters, listed by county, on its website, which is updated twice each year. Visit https://bit.ly/3a1rK5b.
You can contact one of the organizations listed on the FWC site or contact the FWC directly for information on the licensing program. For information on the permit itself, call 850-488-6253, email CWApps@myFWC.com or visit https://bit.ly/3GqTCMg.
To read the first article in this two-part series, which includes a list of wildlife rescue resources, visit https://bit.ly/3wOwDar.