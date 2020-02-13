Communicators, do you know how your client’s online reputation affects their bottom line? How much does it cost each month to lose a lead from your website because it is not optimized?
The Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter presents “How to Better Tell Your Story Online so Your SEO and Reputation Work for You.” During this presentation, Wendy Taylor, CEO and founder of Strategic Online Marketing, will discuss ways to improve your search value and online reputation on Google My Business and other sites.
The event, which is open to the public, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Tavares Utilities Conference Center, 1000 Captain Haynes Road. A catered lunch will be provided. The cost is $20 for FPRA members and $25 for non-members. Visit https://www.facebook.com/FPRALake/ or https://fpralake-bestonlinemarketing.eventbrite.com to register by Monday, Feb. 17.
Strategic Online Marketing is an agency specializing in (SEO), pay per click advertising, social media marketing and advertising, e-mail marketing, reputation management, review management, website content management, building websites and maintaining them.
Wendy has more than 20 years-experience in internet marketing. Throughout her career, she has worked in the travel, educational and broadcast industries to grow an online presence, revenue, and customer base for companies. She has worked as an adjunct professor at Stetson University, where she taught sales and marketing. She has guest lectured at Rollins College, the University of Central Florida and ITT Tech. She is a guest columnist for the Orlando Business Journal, where she writes about all facets of online marketing. Wendy continues to work with business owners and marketing directors to educate and help them grow their online presence.
About FPRA Lake County
Founded in 2016, the Lake County Chapter has been propelled to excellence by a group of communications professionals in Lake and Sumter Counties who are dedicated to their professional and personal development through participation with FPRA. The Chapter is the recipient of the 2019 FPRA President’s Momentum and 2018 Chapter Achievement Awards. The Lake County Chapter of FPRA offers professional development opportunities, networking, accreditation and participation in the annual Image Awards. Further, members have access to all the benefits of the larger FPRA organization. Information about the Lake County FPRA chapter can be found at www.Facebook.com/FPRALake or www.twitter.com/FPRALake.