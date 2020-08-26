Awnings are one of the practical and attractive additions you can make to your home. They provide form and function, protecting your windows and frequently used outdoor areas from heat, harsh light, weather and debris, and provide a stylish element to the exterior of your home
Awnings differ in size, function, quality, design and style and the choices can vary as much in price. Choosing the proper awning that will look great, provide the protection you need and add to the value of your home is a wise choice that requires some research.
Here are a few things to consider.
Materials
One of the first things to consider when purchasing an awning is what it is made from. The shade will be exposed to harsh sunlight, hot summers, frigid winters and rain storms. Making the correct decisions at the beginning can save you time and money down the road.
Awnings made of quality materials and durable frames will last for several years while a cheaper awning may only last for only a year or two.
The best awnings boast water-repellant characteristics thanks to the use of woven acrylic or laminated fabric. Colors and designs vary according to each company; however, the awning should come with a firm warranty. Consider asking companies for a fabric and color sample.
The product should also have a sturdy, rust-proof frame. It will need to be solid enough to withstand gusts of wind and light enough not to look bulky.
Of course, the entire product should complement your home or building’s architecture. Awnings come in a variety of styles. If a company doesn’t have the style you need, look elsewhere.
Also, if you can see examples of awning materials that have been in place for several years, that’s the best way to judge their ability to withstand Mother Nature. See for yourself how much it has faded or frayed.
Retractable awnings
The retractable awning has become a popular option in recent years because of its versatility. You can extend them at your convenience to block the sun on a swelter-ing day. But in winter, you can also retract the awning so it isn’t damaged by heavy snow.
Because you can stow them away from the elements when not in use, these awnings can also last longer than fixed versions. Rolling them away when not in use means they stay out of the sun and aren’t whipped around as much by the wind.
Retractable awnings require special care and attention. You must wash them regularly and allow them to dry before retracting.
Service and experience
Finally, you need to make sure you are working with a reputable, experienced installer.
Your neighborhood handy person or family member might be able to install your awning, but there is a possibility you will not like the results. It is much better to find someone who has installed awnings for a living — preferably with a good track record. Don’t be afraid to ask for references from previous customers. Poor installation can ruin the exterior appeal of your building.
Awnings are a specialized product. They require specific knowledge for the best result. The best awning companies will offer in-depth knowledge about their products. They can also inform you how to best care for your awning.
Reputable awning companies provide excellent service before, during and long after the installation, helping you make the most of your investment.
