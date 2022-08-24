Here are the things to keep in mind when choosing the best imaging center for your Mammogram, Dexa and Ultrasound.
1. Access to advanced technology
One of the most important parts of choosing an imaging center is choosing one with the best technology possible.
These are questions you should ask when picking an imaging center, because the quality of the imaging unit determines how well you can be diagnosed:
Does this imaging center have the most up to date technology?
Are there any other technology features that set this imaging center apart from the rest?
Serene Imaging Center utilizes state-of-the-art technology to provide faster, clearer diagnostic imaging for our patients. Serene Imaging utilizes the latest Mammogram, Ultrasound and Dexa scan imaging technology every day, making for shorter scan times, less radiation exposure and higher quality images for patients.
At Serene Diagnostic Imaging you got your wish less squish. Our Aspire Cristalle 3D machine is built with an exclusive Comfort Paddle to ensure your exam will be noticeably more comfortable.
Our Mammogram Unit provide reduced radiation exposure times due to the advancement of our technology and the education we have invested in for our staff.
2. Outstanding physicians
Having outstanding doctors is a must when searching for an imaging center. You want doctors who are specially trained in exactly what type of procedure you need. At Serene, our physicians are committed to excellence. All radiologists are board certified by the Board of Radiology.
Dr Mejia, owner of Serene Diagnostic Imaging, is our onsite radiologist with 38 years of experience in the field.
3. Amazing staff
You want people who are friendly, organized and make sure your time at the imaging center is the best experience possible.
Serene Diagnostic Imaging Center – Patient Priority
At Serene Diagnostic Imaging Center, we create a setting where patients are the priority. Because while we offer the most innovative technology and state-of-the-art facilities, we still believe that quality care requires quality people. All staff are experts in their areas of imaging.
4. Scheduling
Find a place that is easy to schedule with.
Serene Diagnostic Imaging Center – We Make Time for You
Our scheduler is always available to get on an appointment on the date and time that is most convenient for you.
5. Affirmative recommendations
Check the imaging center’s Google page or Facebook site to see the reviews from people you don’t know. See what people are saying and if it aligns with what you need.
Our patients have rated us a 5 out of 5 stars! We are the highest rated imaging center on the Lake County area! Check our 5 stars reviews at https://provider.kareo.com/dr-jaime-mejia and google.
