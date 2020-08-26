If you’re stuck in a job you don’t like and have no future in, it’s time to consider changing careers. And there’s no better time. With unemployment at an all-time low, companies are vying for qualified employees to fill shortages. Training for a new career can bring renewed value to your life and work. But how do you get started?Here’s a guide to help you navigate identifying what you want to do, how to get the training and where to turn.
Identifying Training Needs
Your first step should be to identify what type of training you need for the type of job you want. Sometimes, it’s simply a matter of applying the skills you already have to a new field of interest. Often, though, you’ll have to pick up some new skills or go through a specific training program to gain certification. Thorough research into this topic will give you a goal to work toward.
Training Through Your Current Employer
If you like your company but just wish you worked in a different department or could get a promotion, ask your manager if the company will pick up the tab for job training. As long as you plan to use the new skills within the company, there’s a good chance they’ll pay. This is especially true if you’re looking to build computer or management skills.
Government Training Opportunities
Those who have been laid off might look to the U.S. Department of Labor for training opportunities. There are plenty of resources for people like you who want to find a new job. The Employment and Training Administration (https://www.doleta.gov/) can connect you with apprenticeships in your area. In many cases, you’ll even get paid as you train for a new career. These organizations can also help with resume writing and interviewing skills.
On-the-Job Training
If you’re willing to start at the bottom, you can often get the training you’ll need to move up in your chosen field. For instance, getting a start as a customer service representative and letting management know that you’re interested in learning more can help you later get a job as a customer service manager. The skills you learn in that new position will propel you toward other management opportunities.
Back to School
Starting college or going back to learn marketable skills is a valid option for many adults. Financial aid makes is affordable, and many colleges offer some evening programs that let you complete your course-work while working a full-time job. At Lake Technical College, you can earn your “Career in a Year” so you can get in, get out, and get a job!
The key to making this work for you is to actively seek out programs that will give you the skills you need for the job you want. Economists and business leaders alike believe the pandemic has accelerated the demand for a more skilled workforce, so now might be the time to focus on your future.
Online Training and Certification
If you don’t have experience in a particular field, having training or certification can help you get a job.
For instance, if you’ve been working in retail and would prefer to transition to a more corporate environ-ment, you might look into Six Sigma training. This is a business management method that many companies use, and having the certification helps an employer feel confident about giving you a chance. These types of certification programs are readily available online.
Boot Camps
Computer programming boot camps are becoming increasingly popular. You’ll work hard for a few weeks, but will come through the process with a solid knowledge of programming techniques. This can help you get a job in this field.
It’s hard to get into the best programs, but Fortune magazine states that it’s not uncommon for graduates to eventually be earning six-figure salaries.
No matter what type of career you’re interested in, there’s a training program that can work for you. Simply figure out what new skills you need to learn and look for a program that’s a match.