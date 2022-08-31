Travel can expose individuals to new environments and cultures and greatly shift their perspectives while providing opportunities to try new things.
The perks of traveling are well known, but that knowledge doesn’t mean people are heading off for parts unknown. A report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that, although 73 percent of American civilian workers have access to paid vacations, around half of the entire labor force does not use its vacation time. A fear of returning to a mountain of work or even that taking time off could make them appear expendable and put their jobs in jeopardy may compel some to avoid taking time off. Others may believe they simply do not have the free time to travel or are too busy to plan getaways.
But even the busiest individual can employ strategies to make more time for travel.
• Leave it to a travel agent. Travel agents can book trips at little to no cost to consumers, freeing them from the time constraint of researching and booking trips. Travel agents often tap into their experience to plan adventures that travelers booking on their own may never discover.
• Balance work life and home life. Many people find it difficult to balance life at work and life at home. Overworked professionals can begin to prioritize home life and put it on equal footing with work. That shift can free up more time to travel.
• Travel for work. While it may not be the same thing as traveling for leisure, work travel provides a chance to get away and see new places. Explore job opportunities that put an emphasis on routine travel, which can break the monotony of sitting in the same office day after day.
• Take a sabbatical. A sabbatical is a period of extended time off that employers grant employees. People often take sabbaticals to study, volunteer or pursue professional interests. Travel can be built into a sabbatical and even be a major component of the growth individuals on sabbatical hope to experience.
• Ask for help from others. Family obligations can prevent individuals from traveling as much as they would like to. In such instances, individuals can ask a friend or family member to look after their children for a weekend and offer to reciprocate.
Even the busiest individuals can find time to travel.