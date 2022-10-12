Woof! Sadie Mae here. Well, that was our first big storm! Our mom, being from South Florida and surviving a dozen major hurricanes, knew what to do to keep us safe. Walter Doodle howled with the wind and I slept a lot, bored because the squirrels were hiding and I had nothing to chase. The rain came in torrents and Walter trotted outside to potty as usual but not me. I don’t like being wet. Mommy put a rope thingy on me and tried to drag me outside but I stood my ground. I was a bad girl.
Walter wanted to play in big puddles, but the lake behind us stayed calm and there was no flooding in our area. We lost electrical power and internet, and Mommy was not happy. But in less than a day, a miracle happened. A big white truck got us turned back on.
Mommy has lots of aquariums with pretty things swimming around and entertaining us. She put batteries in air pumps and kept them alive while the power was out. Two of the pumps didn’t work, so at two o’clock in the morning Mommy was transferring the floppy fishes from one tank to the other in the dark. Nobody enjoyed that, but all the fish survived! Battery-operated air pumps are a must-have for fish-keepers, except for goldfish that don’t need external air.
We weathered the Ian guy without huge effort while he headed to the coast to cause mass destruction. Our tons of branches and leaves were a small price to pay. Kudos to Waste Management for the speedy removal of our curbside piles.
We are very sad for those humans who lost so much and the animals wandering through the wreckage looking for their people. Some animals who got displaced are lost, hungry and confused. Sadly, some succumbed. If you have a pet, please make plans for them in case of a crisis.
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is providing emergency relief to 57 cats and dogs from a shelter on the Gulf Coast that was dramatically impacted. To support the transfer and care of these animals and the ongoing efforts to help our neighbors in need, please donate: