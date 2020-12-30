Instead of pondering how horrible 2020 has been, let’s work on us.
Every year, folks vow to do better, be better, make better. Without any systems in place to follow through with valuable commitment.
My pastor always said that people do what their committed to, not what they’re merely interested in for a season.
When we commit to something, we pretty much marry it, because we throw passion, dedication and sweat equity into making it real.
When we’re interested in something, we flirt with the idea, we may even take action…for a short period of time.
Permit me to use an overdone example: A person will sign up to go to the gym the first of January, and by the middle of February, they’ve excused themselves from the gym for various reasons, thus breaking the deal they had with themselves a month and a half ago.
Next year, same thing. A vicious cycle.
If we want to break a cycle, we have to do something different until we find something that works for us.
And the number one thing we can do to accomplish our personal pledges, is learning how to trust ourselves.
I teach a lot on trusting God because that’s vital in our faith walk and learning to trust in ourselves.
If someone makes a personal promise that they’re going to do something and then chooses to not engage, whether they sit their fanny on the couch or play on their phone, etc., they break that promise. Maybe they make another promise to do it later, or when they have more money, or they have more time, or when their married, and on and on the list goes.
Here’s what happens when self-promises are broken or deferred: deep seeded self-distrust develops.
Once trust is broken, it takes 30 follow throughs to make up for one suck-fest.
It’s easier to just follow through the first time!
Trust me, I’m just as in need of this teaching as anyone.
I’m committed to staying positive, even in the midst of circumstances, to lead a faith filled life and not a life-is-happening-to-me life.
It’s up to us to dedicate ourselves in trusting God and ourselves in midst of adversity. Instead of falling apart emotionally, we get to dig into God’s Word and give Him all of our cares.
Today’s Practice:
1. What promise do know you need to keep to yourself in order to excel?
2. Wrap your heart and mind around that promise
3. See what God’s Word says regarding that promise
4. Get a journal and after each daily entry, write the one sentence promise you made yourself five times to ten times (you’ll be amazed at the results)
5. Imagine what life will be like when you embrace and actively possess the promise
6. VERY IMPORTANT! Don’t beat yourself up when and if you fail. Forgive yourself and rock on!
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise from the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.