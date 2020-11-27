Is it truly love if we encase it with conditions and parameters? Isn’t l.o.v.e reduced to a four-letter word when we make demands in its name?
My great grandmother was the queen of strings attached love. And she was cute enough to get away with it!
“If you plant my roses, I’ll make you a big breakfast.” And boy would she. Enough to feed a hundred and one armies.
“If you put up my Christmas lights, I’ll make you pot roast.”
“If you sort my quilting material, I’ll fry you some fish.”
You get it. She was big on showing love through food. And we so, so miss her cooking. Her biscuits and gravy were life changers.
Truth be told, she loved us a bunch and wanted our company more than anything.
I use Nother Mommy—yes, that’s what her grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren called her since the Kentucky bred woman half-raised most of us—as a soft example to show the If you syndrome.
Whenever we begin a sentence with if you to get someone we love to correspond with an action, we may be asking for trouble and let down.
Disclaimer: I’m not talking about compromises which are valid in any relationship.
I’m talking about when we put a demand on a person to get them to do something they may not want to do, and then cry that they don’t love us, or we totally hate on them and shame them for how we think they should behave.
Or they do follow through, and we’re only kind to them because they performed the way we wanted.
False love, which is no love at all, is self-seeking and life taking. It causes turmoil and heartbreak.
True love is freedom.
Let’s take a peek at well-known scripture, a passage that pops up at many weddings, but doesn’t root in all marriages.
1st Corinthians 13:4-7 Love endures with patience and serenity, love is kind and thoughtful, and is not jealous or envious; love does not brag and is not proud or arrogant. It is not rude; it is not self-seeking, it is not provoked [nor overly sensitive and easily angered]; it does not take into account a wrong endured. It does not rejoice at injustice, but rejoices with the truth [when right and truth prevail]. Love bears all things [regardless of what comes], believes all things [looking for the best in each one], hopes all things [remaining steadfast during difficult times], endures all things [without weakening].
Did you catch that? Love is not overly sensitive and it’s not self-seeking. What it is, is patient, kind and thoughtful.
When we use this lens to see our loved ones through, we’ll stop making demands and start showing them true love that brings freedom into any relationship.
People get to act and behave the way they want. When we try to change any aspect of them for our benefit, it’s manipulation.
So how do we walk in unconditional love?
First and foremost, we have to fall in love with ourselves. As cliché as it sounds, we can’t love others if we don’t love us.
This week’s practice:
1. Find out for yourself how much God loves you with no conditions. So much that He sent His only Son to die for you. That’s our model!!!
2. Meditate on love scriptures. Biblegateway is a great online resource.
3. The next time you’re about to make a demand, pause and ponder how you can show this person and yourself love by turning it into a request that will benefit you both. With no strings attached.
4. Do something special for your loved one. Out of blue, while expecting nothing in return. You might be surprised by how that show of kindness is reciprocated.
5. Everyday, do something that demonstrates love, for yourself and others.
When we cut the strings, we stop being puppet masters and start being free.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise from the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.