In part one of How to Overcome Outside Influence, we went over how the thoughts and emotions that we choose run our show both inwardly and outwardly.
Renewing our mind, will and emotions is a process. It’s important to be patient with ourselves, to have mercy when we’re behaving in a way that feels contrary to how we’re used to showing up in the world, so it’s totally okay if we need to hang out in part one of this lesson for a while longer.
To get the most out of part two of this lesson, let’s revisit how God created us and how our inner beings work.
How We’re Created:
Five Senses: Through our sight, touch, taste, smell and hearing, we take in information.
Brain: In our brains, we get to decide what we think about that information.
Soul: (mind, will and emotions): We attach emotion to that information and root it in the seat of our belief system.
Heart (the seat of our belief system): What we ultimately believe about ourselves.
It’s only when we empower and equip ourselves with thoughts and feelings that work for us that we’re ready to take action on them for our desired result.
We will always speak and do what we believe in our hearts. It’s the surest way we reveal our true nature, the way we perceive ourselves. That’s why when something happens to us out of the norm, we speak and act how we’ve conditioned our hearts and, consequently, we reap the results.
After I gifted my baby through adoption, I was severely broken. I conditioned my heart with the belief that I didn’t deserve anything or anyone good in my life. So when a guy who I didn’t love asked me to marry him, I said yes. Three months later, I left him at the altar, solidifying to myself that I wasn’t good.
Luke 6: 45-46 The good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and the evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth that which is evil: for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh. And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say?
Even when I met the man I did marry based on love, I was still broken, but together we healed by going to church and putting into practice and taking action on what I teach now.
James 2:14-17 What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, “Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,” but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.
For this week’s practice, we’ll focus on taking action on our new and improved thought and feeling duo.
Grab a notebook and document what action/s you need to take in order to get the desired result.
This step is vital because faith without works is dead: Take action.
Document the result when it occurs. It’s an awesome tool to have as a reminder of all you accomplish.
Action:
Result:Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
