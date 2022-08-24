It is that time of year again. Having already been hit with a tropical storm system, it is important to prepare. Stocking food, water, batteries and medicine are what people commonly focus on, but you need to prepare your landscape as well. Particularly, your trees.
Hurricanes are major storms that can cause unpredictable damage. As you read through this article, think about preparing your trees for our typical summer storms. Doing this also increases chances of a tree making it through a hurricane.
Let’s start with the basics about how trees fail during storms, going top down, from limbs, to trunk and roots.
Limb failures can range from a small branch to a huge limb. Some of these are caused by preexisting dead limbs, poor branch attachment, pest or disease infection and too much force from wind.
Remove dead branches as soon as possible after they are noticed. If you are from the far north, you may be used to wood taking years to decompose. In Florida, it can be as little as six months. Our heat and humidity create the perfect conditions for fast wood decomposition.
To manage poor branch attachment, keep a regular pruning schedule. U-shaped attachments are stronger than V-shaped attachments. V-shaped attachment are also likely to have included bark. This occurs when bark tissue is present within the branch attachment junction. Think of it like skin on skin. It will collect moisture and can attract fungal growth. Large trees should be inspected by a professional arborist every two years. You can find an ISA Certified Arborist near you at treesaregood.org.
Proper pruning can reduce the chance of pest and disease impact, but it will not eliminate it completely. This is particularly true in trees that are susceptible to many pests and diseases. Proper pruning allows a tree to heal faster and better protect itself from pests and diseases. Trees have an amazing ability to compartmentalize decay. CODIT (the Compartmentalization of Disease In Trees) describes the four walls of protection that all trees have. Each wall is stronger than the last. Pruning is a wound to the tree. Always prune to the branch bark collar, never flush-cut a branch (cut flat against the trunk) and never seal the wound. The sap and resin that oozes out of a wound push out bacteria and fungi while the tree internally compartmentalizing the wound.
Correct pruning practices also reduce the chance of breakage from the wind. I often see “lion’s tailing” pruning being referred to as a hurricane cut. This is not a pruning practice advised by the International Society of Arboriculture or any other professional arboriculture association. This practice removes all side branches, leaving foliage at the end of the branch. This increases the force of any wind on the branch attachment, leading to a higher chance of breakage in even a typical afternoon storm.
Moving down from the canopy, we reach the trunk. It is not uncommon for trunk damage to come from pruning. Following the suggestions above will limit these issues. Other issues are damage from a non-pruning-related injury and the presence of a lean. Correctly planting a tree also reduces the chance of trunk damage in later years.
Non-pruning-related injuries can come from animals (including insects), fungus, lawn mowers, weed eaters, cars, etc. The best way to deal with these is through prevention. Keep turf away from the tree trunk to reduce potential damage from lawn care equipment and pay attention to animal activity. Not all animal activity is bad – in fact, a lot of it is beneficial. The key is to be aware and ask questions when you are concerned. Regular inspections on large trees helps to detect rot in the early stages.
At the time of planting, it is important to ensure that the root flare is located at 2-3 inches above the ground around it. You may have to dig in the root ball to find this. The root flare is the area of the trunk that transitions to the roots. It starts to flare out at this point. If a tree looks like a utility pole in the ground, it is likely planted too deep.
The last part of the tree that can fail are the roots. Many things can impact a tree root system: cutting them for construction, infrastructure that limits growth, planting too deep and too much water (specifically during a storm). Cutting roots can impact the overall stability of the tree, especially if the roots are larger (several inches around). Limitations caused by infrastructure can limit the spread of the roots, as well, potentially reducing stability. Planting too deep reduces gas exchange to the roots.
While it is impossible to anticipate damage from a hurricane, working on reducing the chance of tree failure helps to prepare your plants if/when the next storm comes through.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Contact our office with questions lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu or 352-343-4101.