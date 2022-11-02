UMATILLA, Fla. (Oct. 20, 2022) – For consumers, selecting a CBD hemp product can be a daunting process, thanks to a plethora of offerings. Treadwell Farms, a Florida family hemp company, receives questions about this all the time. With hemp education as one of its business pillars, Treadwell Farms breaks down what to look for on a quality hemp CBD product label.
Step one, look for the QR code on the label. If you don’t see one, put it back on the shelf. This QR code is linked to a certificate of analysis (COA) from an accredited third-party testing lab, which will tell you exactly what’s in the bottle and confirm the regulated product meets certain specifications. The COA also helps ensure quality control and consumer safety.
Step two, read the results. Consumers should care about what they’re putting into their body and where it comes from.
“Did you know hemp was used to clean up Chernobyl?” said Jammie Treadwell, co-owner of Treadwell Farms. “Hemp is a miraculous plant that is great with absorbing whatever’s in the soil in which it grows. A safe CBD product contains only naturally occurring cannabinoids and plant components, such as CBD, CBDA, CBG and others that are said to be in the product according to the packaging.”
Microbials, mycotoxins, pesticides and heavy metals, if present, will show up within the cannabinoid testing panel. CBD products should also be tested for residual solvents like ethanol or butane, which are sometimes used during the extraction process. None should be present in the final product. Each is identified by a pass/fail near the top of the COA.
“The details within the COA are incredibly important,” continued Treadwell. “While it’s amazing that a plant has the capability to clean up toxins in the ground, that means it’s also an attractor. If the COA is missing this information, then a consumer should avoid purchasing the product.”
At the very bottom of the COA, there should be the name, date and signature of technicians who analyzed the sample to confirm authenticity. The state of Florida requires this full transparency and label accuracy.
Step three, look for the Florida Hemp seal. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has consumer safety standards from cultivation to end-product.
In addition, every product is required to have a batch number, expiration date and location of production. Florida established these strict guidelines and requires listing the ingredients for full transparency. Other states do not consistently require all of this.
The Florida Hemp seal helps consumers identify hemp extract products that are processed and manufactured in Florida using Florida-grown hemp. Treadwell Farms is one of 11 hemp producers using this identifier.
The Treadwells have been farming in Florida for more than 100 years, planting foliage, tropical plants, citrus and peaches. Launched in 2020, Treadwell Farms creates and curates small-batch, artisanal hemp products. They received one of Florida’s first hemp cultivation licenses in May 2020. Treadwell Farms also is an approved source for hemp by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and was one of the first hemp companies in the state to participate in the Fresh From Florida program.
Learn more at TreadwellFarms.com.