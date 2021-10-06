Back by popular demand, Trout Lake Nature Center is holding an invasive plant identification program.
Lake County Water Authority, Lake County Public Land Management and Florida Game and Fish Commission expert staff will have sample plants on hand to help attendees learn to identify some of the invasive species found in Florida – and specifically Lake County.
Participants will learn about the damage caused by these aggressive nonnative species and how to help control invasives.
If you have a plant on your property that you think might be invasive, bring a small sample sealed in a Ziploc bag or other secure container to the program for expert ID help. In the spirit of the program, accidental spread of these invasive species must be avoided: All plant samples must be sealed and cannot be disposed of at the nature park. “You must take them home with you to protect TLNC’s habitats,” staff says.
Weather permitting, the Oct. 16 program, held 10 a.m.–noon, will be offered outdoors.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 E County Road 44 in Eustis. Call 352-357-7536 or visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com for more information.