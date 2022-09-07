Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 93F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.