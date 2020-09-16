I recently drove to my cousin’s house on a road I used to live on for decades. In my teen years, I grew up on that road. I raised children on that road. I started my walk with God on that road.
This road was programed into my mind and my heart.
Into my subconscious.
Even after moving, my mind—on autopilot—would drive me there. And then I’d have to snap out of it and go across town.
Except, while driving there this time, I almost completely missed the road. I had to swerve just to make it. I praised God no was behind me. It was one of those ugly squealing tires kind of break-turns.
I realized in that moment that this road was no longer programmed into my brain.
Which got me to thinking, how many things had I deprogrammed from my brain and how many things had I programmed?
What things did I want to keep? What things did I want to pitch from the land of my subconscious?
There’s a new show on Netflix called Locke and Key. In this house, lives magical keys. One key allows you to go inside your own mind and physically pull something out you don’t want. No spoiler alerts, but a girl drags something out she detests and buries it. A boy puts something into his mind he wants.
The scenes were perfect illustrations of putting in and taking out what we want. And although it may not be as easy as that series indicates, we do have that kind of power.
Yes, we are a whole heck of a lot more powerful than we give ourselves credit.
We get to decide what to meditate on to get rid of old habits that no longer serve us.
We get to decide what to meditate on to develop new habits that do serve us.
Some thoughts will be harder to get rid of because they’re so ingrained, we believe they are a part of us.
A good rule of thumb to decide if something is a part of us is to filter it through the finished work of Jesus.
What do I mean by this? I mean, if Jesus died to take unbelief/sin away from us and in return gave us forgiveness and the righteousness of God the way 2nd Corinthians 5:21 firmly states as the truth, then we are free from oppression, sickness, disease, poverty, etc.
For example: someone holds a grudge and immerses their heart in bitterness that winds up dictating their life. All along, they tell themselves that’s just the way they are. “I’m not a forgiving person. Never have been.” This is contrary to who God made you to be at your salvation experience, which encapsulates forgiveness.
I’ve led hundreds of women to successfully train their brains/renew their minds. I’m happy to do the same for you in today’s practice.
1. What belief about yourself is so strong that it holds you back from enjoying your life? You’ll have to go deep here, so just pick one belief. Take out a notebook or journal and write down the areas in your life that aren’t working to narrow it down to one.
2. Examine what you believe about that belief.
3. Where did the belief come from? This will take more digging. A lot of times, it will stem from childhood which leads to the tricky part. Since you’ve believed this for so long, and the belief feels like it’s a part of you, it will feel insurmountable, it will feel like a second skin. Do not despair here, you’ve done the heavy lifting. You know what ails your soul. Awareness is a key you’re ready to utilize.
4. This will sound contradictory, but embrace the belief, examine it, feel it as if you’re an outsider. By doing this practice, you diffuse it of power.
5. Write a different story about it, something that empowers you and make you the hero.
6. Find a scripture that opposes your destructive belief and mediate on it until you feel a peace that surpasses all understanding and see yourself free of this belief. What would that feel like? To shed that second skin.
7. This is crucial: Develop a new belief (which we’ll go over in next week’s practice).
The belief will try to keep knocking. You can choose to give it power, or you can choose to conquer it by renewing your mind every day. There are numerous ways to retrain your brain.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise from the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.