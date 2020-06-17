Remember the day when we used to take the old car for a tune up, an important maintenance ritual to make sure the vehicle ran smoothly and didn’t breakdown?
Unless our cars are more than 15 years old, we don’t have to take them for tune ups anymore. But we do have to tune up our thoughts. On the daily! The Bible calls this renewing the mind.
Ephesians 4:23-24 And be constantly renewed in the spirit of your mind [having a fresh mental and spiritual attitude], And put on the new nature (the regenerate self) created in God’s image, [Godlike] in true righteousness and holiness.
This scripture invites us to look at the Word like a mirror, so we see ourselves in the express image of God. To conduct our mind, will and emotions based on Him and all he’s created for us.
Constantly!
By adopting His view and opinion about us, we are prepared when situations and/or people become difficult. When things beyond our control erupt in the world around us. We’re fresh with God’s Word and a chosen attitude that will override a wayward emotion.
I speak from a plethora of experience. If I get lazy or overly busy or distracted by what's happening in the world and neglect to renew my mind, those around me know it. From my temperament to my actions.
I’m not ashamed to say that I’ve had family members and close friends tell me.
I need go spend time with Jesus.
I think we’ve all had those days. And that’s okay. We don’t have to camp out there, feel guilty about it, and wallow. It just takes one moment to decide to renew our minds and move on, creating a better existence in our corner of the world. So how do we do tune up our thoughts?
Today’s Practice:
1. Choose a thought that isn’t serving you and inspect it. What is the root of this thought and what emotions does it cause? Be patient, this might take a bit of soul searching, but the results will be worth it!
2. Find a scripture that negates the thought and corresponding feeling. Make the scripture personal. As if you were the only one God created it for, put yourself in the passage. See its truth in your life.
3. Trust God with your whole heart! If that sounds difficult, He will walk you through it. Seek and you will find Him. He loves you more than you do. When you trust Him and see yourself the way He sees you, your thoughts will automatically follow His path instead of your own.