March 26, Marianne Beck Memorial Library, part of the Lake County Library System, hosted a grand opening ceremony for its 2,000 square foot expansion.
The library, located at 112 W. Central Avenue in Howey-in-the-Hills, welcomed the public to participate in its ribbon cutting event, presentations, refreshments and live music.
The one-story library building received a new wing called the Library Education Center, which doubles its previous size. The added space serves as a large meeting area that can be divided into two rooms to help support the increasing popularity of library and community events. Construction began in March 2020 and was completed in August 2020.
“It’s a big day for little Howey,” said library director Tara Hall. “We have anticipated this expansion for a long time. It reflects how much our community has grown and helps us bring people together.”
“Library use is on the rise,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System. “By doubling the library’s size, we are doubling the ability to host state-of-the-art programs and engage the public in new and exciting ways.”
To help ensure the safety of all involved, the town of Howey-in-the-Hills requires event attendees to wear face coverings and maintain proper social distance.
