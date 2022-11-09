The Howey Mansion Music Series returns for a new season Nov. 13, when the Latin Expression Salsa Orchestra, led by composer and vocalist Francisco Papo Medina Senior brings concertgoers to their feet with jazz rhythms from the Caribbean, including power salsa, cumbia and Afro-Cuban music. A food truck and a salsa instructor will be on hand for Howey Mansion Music Series’ first Jazz on the Lawn concert, beginning at 4 p.m.
The music series has a foot in Florida’s citrus history and a mission to breathe new life in classical and jazz music, according to Arisa Kusumi Sullivan, artistic and executive director of the series.
The goal, she says, “is to bring classical and jazz music to the spotlight at the Howey Mansion for Central Floridians to enjoy, and thus ensuring that this rich heritage is carried on and appreciated for generations to come.”
The next concert will be Dec. 7, when the Great Hall will be rocking with jazzy holiday favorites from Central Florida’s Lady of Song, vocalist Linda Cole, and the Marco Bojorquez Quartet. Cole has worked with Count Basie and Glenn Miller Orchestra and opened for the London Symphony, the Temptations and Bob Newhart.
Feb. 1, 2023, the first program of the new year will have pianist Stijn De Cock, described in reviews as possessing passionate and compelling skills, playing classical selections in the Great Hall. De Cock, an assistant professor of piano at Florida State University, is a soloist, chamber musician and teaching artist in the United States and abroad.
Get ready for a big sound from the Orlando Jazz Orchestra March 19 on the Howey Mansion front lawn. The orchestra will play Swing Age tributes to the Big Bands and their leaders, including selections from Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller and others.
April 12, pianist Helen Huang will join violinist Rimma Bergeron and cellist Grace Banhg Gavin for a concert trio in the Great Hall. Huang, who has won numerous competitions and awards, graduated from the Juilliard School and teaches at Julliard Pre-College. Known for her immaculate technique, Huang is a soloist and avid chamber music player.
The music series began in 2018, after brothers Brad and Clay Cowherd purchased and restored the Howey Mansion, and Sullivan asked if she could make her music series vision a reality at this unique historic site.
Learn more at https://www.howeymusicseries.org/about.html.
Season and individual tickets are on sale at www.howeymusicseries.org. The mansion is located at 1001 Citrus Avenue in Howey in the Hills.