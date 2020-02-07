Representative Ross Spano (Florida-15) participated in a Florida Delegation meeting focused on better understanding the state’s human trafficking problem and exploring solutions to mitigate its growth. The delegation brought in a panel of state and national experts who shared from their experiences and recommended preventative measures.
“Human trafficking is not going away and our children, both girls and boys, are most at risk. I applaud our Delegation for putting our differences aside to address this modern-day slavery in a bipartisan manner,” said Rep. Spano. “Florida ranks third in the nation in human trafficking cases reported due in part to our high levels of tourism and busy highways and airports. Hosting the next two Super Bowls will only add to the challenge. We must do a better job educating the public and working with law enforcement and the private sector to end this evil practice once and for all.”
The Florida delegatio teamed up to address human trafficking in November when Rep. Spano and Rep. Alcee Hastings introduced H.R.5080, the HOPE for Human Trafficking Act, to help survivors of human trafficking. This bill, which provides relief to protect human trafficking victims in the judicial process, was commended by panelists Dr. Heidi Schaeffer of the Coalition for Research and Education Against Trafficking and Exploitation (CREATE) and Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Good of Selah Freedom, the nation’s leading anti-sex trafficking organization.