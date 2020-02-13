Amber is a beautiful 2 year old Chocolate Lab Mix. She is very playful and loves everyone. She does great with other dogs, cats, and kids. Amber is very smart and picks up on commands quickly. She would make a wonderful companion to any household. Stop by our shelter and meet Amber!
Fall in love with Dutchess! This beautiful girl is 3 years old and ready to start her forever with you! Dutchess is very friendly with all people and does well with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). One look into those golden eyes, how can you say no?! Ask to meet her in the play yard, you won’t regret it!
Ana Mae is a precious 12 week old female kitten. She is very friendly and likes to explore her surroundings. She does great with other cats and loves all people. She hasn’t been around dogs, but with her age she will probably adapt just fine. Consider meeting Ana Mae at our shelter, you won’t regret it!
You may visit Amber, Dutchess and Ana Mae at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400