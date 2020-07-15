Bolt is a smart and playful Boxer mix. He walks great on a leash and knows basic commands. Bolt can be fearful of new people approaching his kennel, so meeting him in the play yard is best, with a slow introduction. Bolt is actively working with a trainer and his adoption will include FREE in-home training to help him adjust.
Give Bolt a chance and he’ll be your most loyal companion!
Keshia is a sweet young cat that will make a great companion! She came to our shelter after being found living under a porta potty in a cemetery with her kittens. She is very sweet and loving. She does great with other cats and kids (dogs unknown). Stop by our shelter to meet Keshia!
Vote for Pedro! This sweetheart is approx. 3 months old and is ready to find his dream home! Pedro is a bit more shy than his siblings, but give him time and extra love, he will be your best buddy in no time! Pedro likes to play and purr and will make a wonderful companion.
You may visit Bolt, Keshia and Pedro at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400