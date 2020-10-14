You may visit Tye, Jonathan and Havarti at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400
Tye is an adorable 1 year old Hound mix currently weighing 49lbs. This handsome boy loves the company of other dogs and kids (can be cat tested). He has a laid back, yet silly personality and can’t wait to find his furever home. Meet Tye at our shelter!
Jonathan is a a super sweet 7 month old male kitty who has a half tail. He enjoys receiving attention from everyone he meets and does great with other cats! He enjoys snuggling and watching birds and squirrels out of the window in our kitty kottage. Consider meeting this handsome boy at our shelter, you won’t regret it!
Havarti is a friendly 6 year old male kitty looking for a home to call his own! He is very social and loves attention. Havarti does well with cats, dogs and kids! Grab a string toy and come play with Havarti at our shelter...he’s ready to join your family.