Meet Eleanor! She is a beautiful 3.5 year old lynx point siamese. Eleanor is sweet and loves attention. She also does well with other cats, kids and possibly dogs with proper introduction. Eleanor can’t wait to find the perfect home to call her own. Stop by our shelter to meet this amazing girl!
Mykos is a friendly 1 year old male with amazing silver tabby markings. He LOVES to play and receive attention. He’s quite a character. He does great with other cats, kids, and may even do well with dogs (he kind of acts like one). Mykos enjoys exploring in our kitty kottage and is ready to meet you!
Ozzy is a special boy that is looking for a home to call his own. He is a 7 year old Terrier mix. Ozzy loves cuddles but is also playful. He does great with kids and other dogs (cats unknown but we can test). Ozzy is very treat motivated and loves to show off for them. He is currently in a training program learning basic and intermediate obedience. He is set to graduate in July but we are currently accepting adoption applications for him.
You may visit Ozzy, Mykos and Eleanor at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400