Lacy is a sweet and gentle 8 year old female Terrier mix. She is currently in a foster home and doing great with other dogs (may do well with cats too, we can test)! Lacy deserves a loving home where she can snuggle on the couch with you. She has a lot of love to give....will you be the lucky recipient? If interested in meeting Lacy, contact our shelter to set up and meet and greet.
Fluff is a friendly 3 year old male weighing 16lbs. He is front declawed and lived in a home with cats, dogs, and kids. He LOVES belly rubs and is an amazing cat. Fluff is all around the perfect package. Meet him at our shelter!
Spookie is a friendly and sweet 1 year old male kitty. He loves receiving attention and will talk to you. He does great with other cats. Ready to meet your new best friend? He is available to meet at PetSense in Mt. Dora. Please reach out to them for his availability 352-602-7532.
You may visit Luke, Louise and Paulie at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400