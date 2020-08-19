Mutley is a playful 3 year old male, Lab mix. He enjoys running in the play yard and would make a great workout buddy! Mutley does well around other playful dogs and is kid-friendly (cats unknown, we can test). Mutley is heartworm positive and will be undergoing treatment through our shelter (expenses covered). He is available to foster or adopt while he receives treatment. Mutley is waiting to meet you at our shelter!
Vera is a beautiful 5 year old female Terrier mix weighing approx. 52 lbs. She is a very sweet girl who loves soaking up attention and does well with other dogs. She is kid-friendly, cats are unknown (we can test). Vera is ready to chase tennis balls and snuggle up in her furever home! She is available to adopt at our shelter.
Helix is a friendly male kitten born approx. 4/27/2020. He likes to play and is a very sweet boy! Helix loves to be held and cuddled. He does well with other cats and kids (probably dogs too). Helix is available to adopt at our shelter and is ready to meet you.
You may visit Mutley, Vera and Helix at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400