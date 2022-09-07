Domino is a very friendly and playful 1 year old Terrier mix. He recently graduated from a training program and has learned and mastered sit, stay, watch me, place, come, heel, shake (this one is his favorite!) and leave it. Domino is dog friendly and enjoys being with people. He loves to splash around in the water and play with any type of ball. Domino is treat-motivated, making learning and going on adventures easy! Domino will make a great addition to a loving and active home. Consider meeting him at our shelter.
Mike is a playful 5 month old male kitten. He is an outgoing boy full of personality! He loves to play and socialize with other cats (he may do well with dogs too). Mike is ready to bring joy to his furever home and is available to adopt!
Milo is a handsome 5 year old male cat. He previously lived with kids, cats and dogs and has a friendly personality. Milo will make a wonderful companion, consider meeting him at our shelter!
You may visit Domino, Milo and Mike at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400