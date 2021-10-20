Turner is a fan favorite at just 2 years old is everyone’s sweetheart! He is a lovable Terrier mix who does well with other dogs and all people (maybe cats too, we can test). Turner tested positive for heartworm and is receiving full treatment from our shelter (at no cost to his adopter). Consider meeting this handsome boy, you won’t regret it!
Missy is a beautiful 2 year old female with unique markings. She is very friendly with people, but would do best as the only cat. Missy is available to meet at our off-site adoption center located at Pet Supermarket in Mt. Dora. Please contact them for availability 352-735-1516.
Ninja is a playful 4 month old male kitten. He likes to explore and chase string toys. Ninja loves everyone he meets! He would make a wonderful companion in any home. Ninja is a sweet boy and is ready to join his furever home!
You may visit Turner, Missy and Ninja at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400