Scooby is a gentle 3 year old Hound mix. He is a super sweet boy who does great with other dogs and all people (cats unknown, we can test). Scooby can’t wait to be your loving companion. He recently completed heartworm treatment and is available to adopt.
Denver is a friendly 8 year old male with an adorable half-tail. He enjoys receiving attention and does well with other cats. Denver is ready to find his furever home and will be a great house companion. Consider meeting him at our shelter.
Geezer is a sweet 6 year old male Polydactyl (extra toes) kitty. He likes to receive chin scratches and is a friendly boy. Geezer dreams of a home where he can nap on soft blankets and lounge in the sun. Spend time with Geezer and you’ll quickly find out how great he is!
You may visit Scooby, Denver and Geezer at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400