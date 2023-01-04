Topanga is a lovely 3.5 year old female Lab / Terrier mix with beautiful markings. She does great with other dogs and would do best with older kids (12+). Topanga is shy at first when meeting new people, but warms up and is very sweet with the people she trusts. The noise in the kennel environment causes stress on her and she doesn’t do well when meeting people in her kennel. Please ask to meet Topanga in our play yard where she feels more comfortable and can let her true personality shine!
Meet Fancy! She is a 7 year old female kitty that is front declawed. Fancy can be shy at first with new people but with some soft scratches she quickly comes around. Unfortunately Fancy’s owner recently passed away which Turner her world upside down. She loves attention and is looking for a new home to call her own!
Beans is a fun loving 8 month of male kitty. He could spend all day playing with toys and entertaining himself. Beans also enjoys attention from people and does well with other cats. He would make a great addition to any home!
You may visit Topanga, Fancy and Beans at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400