Sunshine is a friendly and sweet 1 year old female Lab/Terrier mix. She enjoys playing with toys and does great with everyone she meets! Sunshine is available to adopt at our shelter and will make a great family companion.
Tati is a beautiful 2 year old female kitty. She is very sweet and does well with other cats. Tati would make a wonderful companionship! She is dreaming of finding her furever home, could that be with you?
Valentino is a friendly 1 year old male Russian Blue. He enjoys human affection and having his chin scratched. Valentino does well with other cats, but does not like dogs. Meet this handsome boy at our shelter!
You may visit Sunshine, Tati and Valentino at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400