Maggie is a friendly 3 year old Shepherd / Lab mix. She is very sweet and does well with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test if needed). Maggie is kid-friendly and is waiting to be your loyal companion. She is available to be adopted from our shelter.
Sadie is a super friendly 3 year old Terrier mix. She does great with all people and other dogs, but will need a home without cats. Sadie enjoys hanging by your side and receiving endless amounts of cuddles. She is available to adopt at our shelter and will make a wonderful companion.
Alice is a beautiful 2 year old calico. She is very sweet and enjoys receiving attention and doesn’t seem to mind other cats. Alice is ready to join her furever home and hopes you will visit her at our shelter.
You may visit Maggie, Sadie and Alice at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400.