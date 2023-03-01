Leo is a happy-go-lucky 1.5 year old male Terrier mix. He currently weighs 36lbs and is working on gaining a little more weight. He is very friendly with all people and is playful with other dogs (cats unknown, but can be tested). Leo is looking for love and is ready to be adopted!
Ginger is a beautiful 10 year old female with lovely orange and white markings. She sadly lost her home due to her family moving and not being able to take her with. She lived in a home with a kid, other cats and a dog at one point. Ginger is a very sweet girl who needs to find love with a new, furever person or family. Will that be with you?
Patches is a friendly 5 year old female with beautiful calico markings. Having only one eye does not affect her and she has a sweet personality. Patches is ready to receive lots of love in her furever home and is available for adoption at Pet Supermarket in Mt. Dora. Please contact them about her availability 352-735-1516.
You may visit Leo, Ginger and Patches at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400