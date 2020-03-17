Zeus is a friendly 1 year old Terrier mix. He has a happy-go-lucky personality and can’t wait to be your most loyal companion! Zeus does great with other dogs and is kid-friendly (cats unknown, we can test). Ask to play with Zeus in the play yard when visiting our shelter, you won’t regret it!
Harold is a lovable 4-year-old cat that has had a rough life. His little ears are folded over due to an untreated hematoma. He is very loving and accepting of human attention. Please do yourself a favor and meet this awesome cat at our shelter. He needs a loving, forever home.
Anthony is an adorable male kitty. His approx. DOB is 8/25/2019. He is warming up to new cats and checking out his new surroundings in our kitty kottage. If you’re standing close to Anthony he will reach out and touch you for attention. Visit Anthony at our shelter, he’s ready to find his forever home!
You may visit Zeus, Harold and Anthony at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400