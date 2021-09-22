Meet Shakira! She is a 4-year-old female German Shepherd mix. Shakira would do best with a single person or couple. She would prefer to be the only animal and would not do well with younger kids but might do well with older kids. Shakira takes treats gently and loves attention from people that she knows. Visit Shakira at our shelter!
Kato is a lovable 1.5-year-old male, Silver Tabby. He enjoys playing with toys and exploring. He does great with other cats and can’t wait to find his purrrfect home! Ready to adopt Kato? Meet him at our shelter!
Haymitch is a precious 1.5-year-old male tabby. He can be a little shy at first but is a real sweetheart. He does great with other cats and is ready to find his furever home. Stop by our shelter to meet Haymitch!
You may visit Shakira, Kato and Haymitch at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400