Captain is a happy and friendly 2 year old male, Terrier mix. He is very dog friendly and loves to play and socialize (and his little freckled nose is the cutest!). Captain is ready to bond with his furever person or people and is available to adopt at our shelter.
Voodoo is a super friendly 2 year old male kitty. He loves to play, explore, and be everyone’s friend. Voodoo would make a wonderful companion and can’t wait to join his furever home. Consider meeting this darling boy at our shelter!
Clemson is a fun-loving 1.5 year old male kitty. He enjoys exploring in the kitty kottage and has made friends with the other cats he shares a room with. Clemson is available to adopt at PetSense in Mt. Dora and will make a wonderful companion.
You may visit Captain, Voodoo and Clemson at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400