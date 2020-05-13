Helios is a lovable 1 year old brindle mix weighing approx 65lbs. Helios is looking for his truly forever home! This boy is super sweet, does great with other dogs, cats and kids. Hellos has a happy-go-lucky personality. Consider meeting this adorable dog!
Zion is a handsome 2 year old male cat with gorgeous markings. He is very friendly and sweet. Zion is FIV+ which can be passed to other cats but only by deep bite wounds. Zion is a healthy boy who can live a normal, happy life. If interested in meeting him, contact our shelter!
Miles is a playful 6 month old male kitten. He enjoys exploring in the kitty kottage with the other cats and he LOVES to play with toys. Miles is a little shy with people and needs some time to warm up. Consider getting to know Miles at our shelter, he’s ready to join his forever home!
You may visit Helios, Zion and Miles at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400