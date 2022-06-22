Domino is a playful 8 month old male Terrier mix currently weighing 56lbs. He LOVES the water and splashing around. He enjoys socializing with other dogs and is friendly with people. Domino will need a person or family that will continue with his training so that he can learn basic puppy manners. Domino is ready to start his adventure, will that be with you?
Carson is a friendly 1 year old male cat. He has a super mellow and laid back personality. He loves to lounge around and is a low maintenance boy. Carson does well with other cats and will make a loving companion.
Sunshine is a precious 9 month old female Terrier / Doxy mix. She currently weights 15 lbs and will probably be around 20 lbs when fully grown. She is very shy with new people, but super sweet once given the opportunity to get to know someone. She would do best in a quiet home with other dogs. She LOVES other dogs and thrives with them. Take Sunshine out for a walk at our shelter and get to know this lovely girl!
You may visit Domino, Sunshine and Carson at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400