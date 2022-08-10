Ginerva is a beautiful 12 year old female medium-haired calico. She is extremely sweet! Her favorite thing is to sun bathe in the window sill. She is missing most of her teeth but loves eating her wet food. Ginerva will make a loving companion and can’t wait to find her furever home...will that be with you?
Trinity is a beautiful 7 year old female with medium length fur. She LOVES receiving attention and being brushed. When you stop petting her, she will gently touch you with her paw asking for more. Trinity does well with other cats and will make a loving companion. Visit her at our shelter!
Ozzy is a lovable 6 year old male American Staffordshire mix. He has the sweetest personality and is very smart too! Ozzy recently completed an 8 week program learning basic and intermediate obedience with some fun tricks thrown in! He is ready to join his furever home and does well with kids and other dogs (cats unknown, but can be tested).
You may visit Ozzy, Trinity and Ginerva at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400