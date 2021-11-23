Lacy is a sweet and gentle 8 year old female Terrier mix. She is currently in a foster home and doing great with other dogs (can be tested with cats if needed)! Lacy deserves a loving home where she can snuggle on the couch with you. She has a lot of love to give....will you be the lucky recipient? If interested in meeting Lacy, contact our shelter to set up and meet and greet.
Comanche is a lovable 2 year old male tuxedo kitty. He is a joy to be around and LOVES attention. Before coming to our shelter it appears he was attacked by maybe a large prey bird and suffered some wounds around his neck. He is healing very nicely and is enjoying being in our kitty kottage with other cats. Looking for a loving companion? Comanche is your boy!
Eric is an adorable 4 month old male kitten. He is shy around new people, but if given some time he will warm up. He does well with other cats and will need a patient home to blossom in. Consider giving Eric the chance at a furever home.
You may visit Lace, Comanche and Eric at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400