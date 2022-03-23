Adalee is a sweet 3 year old female Staffordshire mix weighing approximately 46lbs. She is friendly with other people and dogs (cats unknown, but can be tested). Adalee recently completed an 8 week program learning basic and intermediate obedience. She is now ready to find her furever home!
Sugar is as sweet as her name suggests. She is a beautiful 4 year old female Catahoula mix weighing approximately 53lbs. Sugar enjoys exploring in the play yard and does great with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). She recently completed a 8 week training program learning basic and intermediate obedience. Sugar is ready for adoption!
Nacho is a precious 3 year old male orange tabby. He is friendly with other cats and is very sweet. He enjoys exploring in our kitty kottage with other cats and has an outgoing personality. He may need a little time to adjust in his new home but will quickly warm up and be your cuddly companion. Meet Nacho at our shelter!
You may visit Adalee, Sugar and Nacho at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400