Bear is a friendly 8 year old male Black Lab mix. He is a big, lovable boy weighing 80 lbs. He has a gentle soul and is great with ALL people. Bear prefers being around people, but does well with other dogs too. If living in a home with other dogs he will need to be fed separately and no treats when other dogs are around (he takes his food seriously). No cats for this boy either. Bear really adores his people so we hope a devoted adopter steps up for him and can give him the kind of lifestyle he deserves!
Lucy is a precious 2 year old female kitty. She is very sweet but a little reserved. Lucy is the purrfect girl who will cuddle with you and also play with some toys. She would do best in a home with no other cats. Lucy is waiting for her furever home, will that be with you?
Rowin is a handsome 2 year old male cat. He enjoys hanging out on our kitty porch, soaking up the sun and lounging on cat towers. Rowin is a nice boy who does well with other cats. He likes attention from people, but is not overly affectionate and will let you know when enough is enough. If you’re looking for a chill, low-key cat to add to your home...consider Rowin!
You may visit Bear, Lucy and Rowin at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400