Milo is a lovable 2 year old male kitty. He is very friendly and enjoys receiving attention. Milo does well with other cats and likes to hang out on our catio. Milo is waiting for his purrfect home and will make a great companion.
Mary Pawpins is a magical female kitten. She was born 3/1/22 and is a sweet and precious girl! She likes to explore and will make a great nanny, supervising your every move. Ready to fall in love? Meet Mary Pawpins at our shelter.
Kitty Purry is an adorable calico colored kitten with a DOB of 3/1/22. She is very sweet and does well with other cats. She’s ready to join her furever home, will that be with you?
You may visit Milo, Kitty Purry and Mary Pawpins at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400