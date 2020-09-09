Moose is a lovable brindle boy waiting for his forever home. We are not sure of his actual breed, he appears to be a Hound possibly mixed with Mastiff. He weighs ap-prox. 80 pounds and is full grown. Moose does well with other dogs, is kid-friendly, and has not been cat tested. Get to know Moose in the play yard when you visit our shelter.
Yoda is a beautiful 2 year old female Shar Pei / Lab mix. She is super sweet, and can be a little shy at first. She warms up quickly and walks well on a leash. Yoda is dog friendly and does well with kids, cats are unknown but we can test. Yoda is ready to join her furever home and is waiting to meet you at our shelter!
Gloria is a 6 year old female Dilute Tortie. Don’t let her grumpy-looking face fool you, she is very loving! She still looks a little “rough” (always lived on the streets), but she is pure preciousness and loves to be held and doted over. She is doing well with the other cats she shares a room with. Consider meeting Gloria at our shelter, you will fall in love!
You may visit Moose, Yoda and Gloria at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400