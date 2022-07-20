Jack is a loving 1.5 year old male cat with handsome tuxedo markings. He is shy when meeting new people and finds comfort in soft beds. He enjoys receiving gentle affection and will need a person or family to help build his confidence. Consider meeting Jack and giving him a loving home that he deserves.
Aurora is a beautiful 1 year old female Lynx Point Siamese mix. She is a quiet girl who enjoys soft scratches. Aurora will growl when recieving pets however she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. She is ready to find a loving, furever home.
Tucker (brown) and Shadow (black) are Chihuahua (maybe some terrier) mix brothers that are 3.5 years old. Both weigh less than 25 lbs. Sadly, their owner passed away and they are looking for a new loving home together as they are very bonded. Tucker is more outgoing and Shadow follows his lead. They are both very sweet and would like a quiet home with no small kids. If interested in meeting this adorable duo, visit our shelter!
You may visit Jack, Aurora and Tucker at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400