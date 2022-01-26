Buttercup is a darling 8 year old female Terrier mix weighing 87 lbs. She is a sweet and friendly girl who would love to be your companion. She does well with other dogs and recently completed a 10 week basic and intermediate training program and did GREAT!
Donut is a beautiful 9 month old female kitty. She adores receiving attention from all people. She is not too fond of other cats right away, but may warm up after a slow introduction and given some time. Donut can’t wait to snuggle in her furever home and receive lots of love!
Royal is a stunning 1 year old male lynx Siamese mix with beautiful blue eyes. He is very sweet and likes to hang out in our kitty kottage with other cats. Royal is ready to join his furever home, will that be with you?
You may visit Buttercup, Royal and Donut at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400