Charlie is a friendly 2 year old male Boxer / Retriever mix. He knows basic commands and does well with dogs and kids, cats are unknown but we can test. Charlie can't wait to meet his furever family, meet him at our shelter!
Blossom is the definition of resilience. This amazing girl came to our shelter after being found as a stray, extremely emaciate with several open wounds. Blossom likes to be as close to you as possible and has a few "quirks" about her. She is hard of hearing and her head is usually tilted. Blossom really needs to find a loving, devoted home. Please consider meeting this precious girl today at our shelter!
Boo is an adorable 1.5 year old male, Boxer. He does great with all people and is dog-friendly (cats unknown, but we can test). Boo has the cutest under-bite and will make a great companion. Get to know Boo in the play yard when you meet him at our shelter.
You may visit Charlie, Blossom and Boo at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400