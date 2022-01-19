Blue is a dapper 6 year old male Terrier mix weighing 62lbs. He is a nice boy with a gentle soul. Blue is friendly with other dogs and enjoys attention from people. He has a calm personality and would love a comfy couch to lounge on in his furever home. Blue just completed 10 weeks of obedience training.
Daisy May is a friendly 2 year old female with beautiful calico markings. She loves receiving attention and wants to be your helper with whatever chore you are doing. Daisy May is available to meet at our shelter, consider making her a permanent member of your family.
Blue is an adorable 7 year old male with an adorable bobtail. He loves attention and previously lived with other cats in a home. Blue is ready to snuggle in his furever home, will that be with you?
You may visit Blue, Blue and Daisy May at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400