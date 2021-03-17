Hulk is a 2 year old male Terrier / Bulldog mix weighing approx. 70 lbs. Hulk enjoys exploring in the play yard and he does well with other dogs. He recently completed heartworm treatment and is ready to cuddle his way into his furever home! Consider meeting Hulk at our shelter.
Lacey is a beautiful 7 year old female Catahoula mix weighing around 80lbs. While she is said to be older she is very playful especially with other dogs. She enjoys receiving attention from people and exploring in the play yard. Lacey can’t wait to find a family to call her own and is ready to meet you at our shelter!
Nala is a precious 5 month old female kitten. She is very friendly and enjoys receiving attention. She also likes to play and explore and will make a wonderful companion. Nala will be the first one to greet you while visiting the Kitty Kottage. Consider meeting Nala at our shelter.
You may visit CoCo, Molly and Arnold at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400