Meet Sandy! She is a sweet 3 year old terrier/Lab mix weighing around 50lbs. Sandy is very easy going. She does well with other dogs and kids (cats unknown but can test). Sandy loves to cuddle and spend time relaxing. She recently completed 10 weeks of training learning basic and intermediate obedience. Stop by our shelter to meet Sandy!
Dani is a precious 7 month old female kitten that is a dilute tortie color. She enjoys receiving attention and likes to talk. Dani is very playful and enjoys having a good time. She has a sweet and curious personality and will make a wonderful companion to a loving person or family.
Licorice is a handsome 13 year old male kitty with medium hair. Licorice came to our shelter after his owner unfortunately passed away. He likes to be brushed and also enjoys attention, but on his terms. He lived in a home with other cats and dogs. Licorice would love nothing more than to find a home to spend his golden years in. If you’re looking for a mellow boy who isn’t overly affectionate, consider spending some time with Licorice at our shelter.